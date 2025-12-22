The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The Bolts improved to 11-4 on the season and have put themselves in a position to steal the AFC West from the Denver Broncos. The Chargers have two games remaining against the Houston Texans and the Broncos. If they win both, they will win the AFC West and potentially a top-2 seed in the AFC. This team controls its own destiny.

During the game against the Cowboys, a tackle was made by linebacker Denzel Perryman that resulted in a penalty.

The NFL referenced this hit in the 2Q yesterday. Perryman was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Perryman will now be suspended for two games without pay for violating safety rules.

“Chargers LB Denzel Perryman has been suspended without pay for two games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.”

Coaches Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter could be without their starting linebacker against the Texans and Broncos, but he can be back for the playoffs. Minter was recently brought up in potential rumors for the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching gig if they decide to move on from Pete Carroll.

Here is what Rapoport added about the suspension from the NFL.

From the NFL: “During the second quarter, Perryman was penalized for unnecessary roughness for delivering a forcible blow to the helmet of Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy while he was on the ground after making a catch, violating Rule 12, Section 2, Article 10(b), which prohibits “using any part of the helmet or facemask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent’s head or neck area.”

Perryman has been known to be a hard hitter, going back to his days at Miami. The Chargers will look to Daiyan Henley and Troy Dye to fill the void.

Rapoport reported that Perryman will appeal his suspension. Stay tuned for more on this story.