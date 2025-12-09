After exchanging blows in a bizarre, turnover-heavy edition of Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Chargers suffered what seemed like a brutal turn of events when Derwin James, their best defensive player, exited the field with a potential head injury.

Taking to social media to explain what happened to the star safety, the Chargers called it a head injury and noted that James was being evaluated after the play.

“Injury update: Derwin James is being evaluated for a head injury,” the Chargers shared on social media.

This news, understandably, left fans worried about the Chargers' defense, especially as the Eagles started to march down the field thanks to some strong runs by Saquon Barkley. With the Eagles in the red zone ready to potentially tie things up under two minutes away from halftime, the Chargers caught a lucky break when left tackle Jordan Mailata was called for holding, pushing the Birds back 10 yards.

This stroke of luck was enough to send James back onto the field in the pursuit of turning an easy seven points into a hard-fought three, and he was rewarded for those efforts, with Jalen Hurts running for his life behind the line of scrimmage and ultimately watching fourth down from the sidelines. The Chargers entered halftime with a slight lead up 10-6 thanks to a missed Jake Elliott field goal before the half, and get the ball back in the second half. If James is ready and available to play during the final two quarters of the game, the Chargers should be primed to keep stifling the Eagles' offense down the stretch.