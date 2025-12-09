ESPN has found ways to make NFL games more interactive and fun while watching them on television, and the latest move they pulled was on Monday Night Football with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers. The sports channel is having Monsters Funday Football, which includes Sulley and Mike from Monsters, Inc.

In the first quarter, the cartoon version of Jalen Hurts was sacked by no other than Sulley, and he went to celebrate after the big play.

SULLEY SACKED JALEN HURTS 😈 Monsters Funday Football is live now on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney XD, Disney Channel and the ESPN App! pic.twitter.com/2bNhqZ743d — ESPN (@espn) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hurts really did get sacked by a Chargers defender, and it has been a slow first half for him and the offense. Not only has it been a rough start in this game alone, but the Eagles in general have not played well for the past few weeks. Hurts has been the main culprit for the Eagles, as his production has taken a dip this season after playing well during their Super Bowl year.

Nonetheless, Hurts is still trying to stick to the gameplay and get the team out of this slump that they're in. That's the message that he shared with the media after he was asked about his up-and-down season.

“Always been focused on doing whatever it takes to win, and I've always put my energy into trying to bring the game plan and the strategy that week to life,” Hurts said. “So I’ll continue to do that.”

The passing game was the one thing that was receiving criticism earlier in the season by the Eagles, and then they fixed it. Now, it's the running game that has taken a step back, and Hurts has not looked comfortable in the pocket, which has led to bad plays and turnovers.

There is still time for the Eagles to turn things around, but it has to happen now before it's too late.