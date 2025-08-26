The Los Angeles Chargers are trimming down their roster and recently released a fan favorite on Tuesday. Former Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, and Chargers safety Tony Jefferson has been released. Jefferson is 33 years of age and returned to the NFL after a small retirement stint in 2023. Jefferson actually confirmed he was cut on X, formerly Twitter.

Last season, Jefferson went back and forth between the practice squad and the main roster, but certainly contributed as a backup safety to Derwin James. Jefferson could return to the practice squad for the Bolts, but with the way he was playing, he could earn a bigger role with another team.

Sources: The #Chargers are releasing veteran S and fan-favorite Tony Jefferson. Jefferson turned in an outstanding preseason, posting a 93.5 PFF grade, and is beloved in the locker room. Still has plenty left in the tank.

With stats like that in a preseason, there will be a team that will take a chance on the 33-year-old.

Jefferson began his career with the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons and then played four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens in two separate stints. Jefferson has never been a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro, but he's been a consistently good player for most of his career. In his career, Jefferson has played in 121 games. He has four interceptions, 24 pass deflections, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 9.5 sacks, with 519 total tackles, 387 solo tackles, and 35 tackles for loss. Those are elite numbers in 71 career starts.

The offseason cuts continue for the Bolts. The Chargers released wide receiver Brenden Rice, the son of Jerry Rice. With the talent LA has at that position, it made sense that Rice would get the short end of the stick. However, the release of Jefferson comes as a surprise. It will be interesting to see which team will add Jefferson to their roster.