Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers lost some momentum to their hot start after a brutal 21-18 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles started the 2025 campaign strong, beating the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos. However, they took a step back with their loss to the Giants, showing they still have work to do to be a solid playoff contender in the AFC.

Harbaugh evaluated the team's loss in Week 4 on Monday afternoon, per reporter Daniel Popper. He pointed out the squad's pass protection, an area that he is seeking perfection throughout every game.

“We feel like we come out of that game chasing perfection. So we’ll continue to do that,” Harbaugh said.

What lies ahead for Jim Harbaugh, Chargers

Article Continues Below

It's clear to Jim Harbaugh that the Chargers' pass protection must be better moving forward this season. Keeping star quarterback Justin Herbert safe from tough hits and injuries will be crucial to their success this year and beyond.

In the meantime, Los Angeles is showing plenty of promise with its 3-1 record to start the 2025 season. They are averaging 22 points per game on offense (20th in league) while conceding 17.8 points per game on defense (third-best overall).

Herbert has made strides in developing chemistry with his star trio in the receiving unit. Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey have benefitted from the abundance of opportunities their quarterback has given them. They found the end zone multiple times after four games, presenting a positive outlook towards their success this season.

The defense also must maintain its rhythm. Having one of the best defenses in the league, they will have a solid chance at having a favorable spot in the playoff picture if they can find a solution to their pass protection issues. Once they resolve that area, they can be a difficult squad to beat on both sides of the ball.

The Chargers will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Washington Commanders on Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET.