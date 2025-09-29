The Los Angeles Chargers walked into Week 4 with a chance to match franchise history. A victory over the winless New York Giants would give the Bolts their first 4-0 start since 2002. Plus boost their status as the league's best team.

But the Bolts are left with shouldering blame in multiple areas.

Brian Daboll chose rookie Jaxson Dart over past Chargers rival Russell Wilson. The Giants then lost Malik Nabers to a horrific torn ACL. And L.A. sacked the first time NFL starter six times.

Yet L.A. still took a 21-18 loss to one of the last remaining winless teams left through the first four weeks. Here's where the blame lies across the board.

Pass protection failed Chargers

Losing star tackle Joe Alt obviously left an imprint. But still, new concerns rise about the protection for Justin Herbert amid that NFL injury.

The All-Pro quarterback needed to get rid of the ball in approximately 2.63 seconds per Next Gen Stats. The Giants trio of Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns got New York to deliver 20 QB pressures with 12 hits of Herbert.

The Giants didn't heavily blitz Herbert either. If anything, the Giants hit Herbert and the offensive line with stunts involving Brian Burns cutting inside.

Spida gets the sack 💥 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/vc5dZ2Esxd — New York Giants (@Giants) September 28, 2025

But failing to pick up on these twists falls on Jamaree Salyer for taking the wrong hip placement — opening the door for Burns. He focused his attention on the interior pass rusher and not Burns looping inside.

Center Bradley Bozeman is another responsible here, as centers are tasked to communicate and call out lineman twists. He struggled to assist Salyer too.

Overall, the rest of the line from Mekhi Becton to Trey Pipkins III and Alt's replacement Austin Deculus endured a rough outing.

Defense didn't do enough for Chargers

Derwin James himself called this performance bad.

Yes the pass rush rose as a highlight — spearheaded by Tuli Tuipulotu and his four sacks. Dart got bottled to only 111 passing yards.

But the Chargers received 14 penalties, costing them big yardage. The defense even surrendered 161 rushing yards, with Dart keeping L.A. on its toes with 54 rushing yards and one rushing score.

Cam Skattebo surfaced as one more rookie who broke out versus the Bolts. The power runner plowed through arm tackles for 79 rushing yards and kept Giants drives alive.

Chargers need help in biggest strength

That would be the ground attack, a Jim Harbaugh staple.

Clearly, the effect of Najee Harris has shown. Harris left with a devastating Achilles tear from the victory over the Broncos last Sunday.

Rookie Omarion Hampton impressed by blistering through with 128 rushing yards — averaging 10.7 yards per carry. Herbert showed his legs too on one run (24-yarder).

But the Chargers need more backfield help moving forward. Especially with Harbaugh's past reliance on the running game. Hassan Haskins and Kiani Vidal will be needed to keep Hampton fresh…or L.A. must locate a street free agent to offset the Harris loss.