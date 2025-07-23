Despite participating in meetings and off-field activities, Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris remains on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list after suffering an eye injury caused by fireworks earlier this summer. According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, there is still no clear timeline for Harris's return to practice.

During training camp in San Diego, Harbaugh provided an update on Harris's condition.

“Najee is doing good,” Harbaugh told reporters. “Progressing, it's better today than yesterday. Hopefully better tomorrow than today,” He added that Harris is doing everything he can within team facilities, though his availability for practices remains uncertain.

Jim Harbaugh said Najee Harris is healing and doing everything he can to get back on the field. Harbaugh said he doesn't know if Harris will be back for training camp

These comments contrast with the statement from Harris' agent, Doug Hendrickson, who previously described the injury as “superficial” and claimed the player would be ready for Week 1. However, Harbaugh declined to offer any firm timeline.

Harris was expected to be a key part of a running back duo with rookie Omarion Hampton, but he has yet to take a practice snap. His absence, combined with physical issues affecting Raheim Sanders, who has already missed four sessions, has thinned the depth in the backfield. Harbaugh estimated that Sanders would be out for at least a week.

The Chargers signed veteran running back Nyheim Hines, who practiced with the team Tuesday, to address this situation. He joins Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins, and Jaret Patterson as temporary rotation options. Bringing in Hines is a safety net, since uncertainty around Harris and Sanders' recoveries.

Harris was brought in as a core part of the team's ground game for the 2025 season. His delayed integration could hinder his adjustment to the offensive scheme and competition for a starting role. Harbaugh concluded:

“But, he's been in meetings, been doing all that he can. He's doing everything he can. Praying for healing.”

While Harris focuses on his recovery, the Chargers' coaches are still deliberating their next move. It's also uncertain when he will be available to return to the team, if he is available for training camp, or if he will be available for the season's first game.