After meeting at the team's facilities on Thursday, the Los Angeles Chargers and tight end Tyler Conklin agreed to a new contract in free agency, per his agent Mike McCartney on X, giving Justin Herbert another weapon heading into the 2025 season.

“Congrats Tyler Conklin agreeing to a 1 year deal with the Chargers,” McCartney wrote.

As a three-year player for Central Michigan, Conklin was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, playing in the purple and gold for his entire rookie contract. After his four years in Minnesota, Conklin signed with the New York Jets, spending three seasons with them.

From 2022-2024, Conklin had some of the best years of his career, posting career-high numbers in the last two seasons.

2022: 58 receptions, 552 yards, 3 TDs

58 receptions, 552 yards, 3 TDs 2023: 61 receptions * , 621 yards (career-high) ** , 0 TDs

61 receptions , 621 yards (career-high) , 0 TDs 2024: 51 receptions, 449 yards, 4 TDs (career-high)**

* tied for career-high

** career-high

With how disappointing the Chargers' 2024 season ended, there's clearly a plan in place to ensure 2025 goes smoother — especially in the postseason.

And in that plan, the Chargers realized they needed more of a presence from their tight end.

In 2024, Los Angeles had five tight ends start at least one game.

Will Dissly: 15 games, 8 starts

15 games, 8 starts Stone Smartt: 15 games, 2 starts

15 games, 2 starts Tucker Fisk: 9 games, 5 starts

9 games, 5 starts Hayden Hurst: 9 games, 2 starts

9 games, 2 starts Eric Tomlinson: 9 games, 1 start

Now, with Conklin, the Chargers have a bit more stability at tight end, though they still lack a true leader in that role.

Is Tyler Warren the Chargers' target in 2025 NFL Draft?

Although the Chargers hold the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, their eyes could be on Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

Warren is arguably the top tight end in the draft class, making him a prime target for teams who need one on their roster.

And with the Chargers signing Conklin to a one-year deal in free agency, it shows they're not overly committed to the soon-to-be 30-year-old tight end.

As both a weapon for Herbert and a beast of a tool in the run game, Warren pairs perfectly with what Jim Harbaugh looks to be constructing with the Chargers' roster.