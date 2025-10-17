The Los Angeles Chargers have a big Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, as the franchise aims to remain on top of the AFC West standings. Leading up to the contest, the organization received mixed updates on left tackle Joe Alt and wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Alt, who is 22 years old, is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. It appears Alt is heading toward another absence. Meanwhile, Johnston was not listed on the latest injury report, indicating that he's healthy and available for the Chargers.

“Quentin Johnston is back, while Joe Alt appears poised to miss another week.”

Article Continues Below

The good news regarding the second-year left tackle is that the week leading up to the Colts game is the first time Joe Alt has participated in practice since suffering a high ankle sprain in the Chargers' 21-18 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants. So, at the very least, Joe Alt is heading in the right direction. Austin Deculus will get the start at left tackle once again if Alt is unable to play.

As for the 24-year-old wide receiver, Johnston is returning to action after sitting out of the Chargers' 29-27 Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury. Quarterback Justin Herbert will be happy to have him back in the lineup, as the former first-round pick has emerged as a consistent option in the passing game. In the five games Johnston has played this season, he has recorded 26 receptions, 377 yards, and four touchdowns.

Los Angeles will share its final injury report on Saturday, which could reveal Alt's official status for the game against the Colts. That contest will kick off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EST.