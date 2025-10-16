In what will be the AFC game of the week, the Los Angeles Chargers host the Indianapolis Colts for a highly anticipated battle. The Colts are 5-1 on the year after a close win against the Arizona Cardinals. The Bolts are 4-2 with a win against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

Both teams started 3-0 on the season, and this feels like it could be one of those games where Payton Manning and Philip Rivers battled against each other in the mid-to-late-2000s. This time, it will be Daniel “Indiana” Jones going against Justin Herbert.

Justin Herbert may have his start tackle back against the Colts. Alt suffered an ankle sprain against the New York Giants in Week 4. Now, he is shown jogging in warm-ups as he is back at practice for the first time since the injury. His status will be updated after practice.

Joe Alt back on the practice field for the first time since Week 4 pic.twitter.com/zqs7D4t7DL — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Chargers would be getting a massive boost with Alt back, as Herbert has been pressured a ton this season. The offensive line has struggled at times, but with Alt back, they get a star lineman who protects QBs well, hardly ever allowing a sack. All-Pro Rashawn Slater is out for the season, so it is critical that Alt remains healthy this season.

Herbert and the Chargers' offense showcased a game-winning drive against the Dolphins last week. Herbert avoided what could have been a sack from Jaelan Phillips, but Herbert shed it off and threw a pass to Ladd McConkey, who took it 40-ish yards. That set up a Cameron Dicker field goal for the win.

Khalil Mack returned to practice yesterday, so there are positive signs for this Chargers team, which looks as if they could be for real when healthy.