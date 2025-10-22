Nobody is going to be happier on Thursday night than quarterback Justin Herbert. The Los Angeles Chargers QB could see his star tackle return to the field against the Minnesota Vikings for TNF on Amazon Prime.

The Bolts are coming off a tough loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, where they allowed 38 points, and Herbert and the offense made costly mistakes to fall short by two scores. Herbert actually made history by becoming the only player ever to have this epic stat line in a loss.

The Vikings fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that saw Carson Wentz play against his former team.

Now, Carson Wentz is going to start again in Week 8 against Los Angeles as JJ McCarthy will miss another game.

The Chargers should see Joe Alt return to his left tackle spot.

“The Chargers list T Joe Alt as questionable for tomorrow against the Vikings. Alt, who hasn’t played this month, said yesterday he plans to make his return.”

Article Continues Below

He is going to be a much-needed addition to the offensive line that is seriously struggling. No QB in the league has been pressured more than Herbert this season, and that must change if they are going to remain a playoff contender.

Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, and Mekhi Becton have not played their best this season. With Alt potentially returning, the line will be much better in pass protection. Just giving Herbert a few extra seconds will go a long way with their offensive scheme, consisting of a ton of play-action passes.

The hope is that Trey Pipkins can come back healthy as well. Veteran Bobby Hart has been playing right tackle in his place. The latest injury update from the Chargers has both Pipkins and Alt as questionable.

The Chargers need a big victory against the Vikings to get back on track and avoid falling to .500 after a 3-0 start.