The Los Angeles Chargers might be getting one of their stars back this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. In what will be a big-time AFC matchup, both teams will be without some of their top players on both sides of the ball.

Khalil Mack injured his elbow against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, in Week 2. The Chargers designated him for return from the IR earlier this week. On the latest injury report for LA, Mack was listed as questionable. Receiver Quentin Johnston was removed from the injury report.

The Bolts could have a dynamic pass rush when fully healthy. The team went out and traded for Odafe Oweh last week, and he sacked Tua Tagovailoa in his debut. With Mack back, the pass rush will be lethal with those two in the forefront, and Tuli Tuipolutu and Bud Dupree as rotation pieces. However, Tuipolutu should be a starter. He is already having a great season with the Bolts with 19 tackles (13 solo), five sacks (tied for 6th), one forced fumble, and two pass deflections. He's one of the rising pass rushers in the league and has learned from Mack and Joey Bosa the last few seasons.

Article Continues Below

Joe Alt and Elijah Molden are doubtful and may miss this game against the Colts. Despite potentially missing, Joe Alt is looking as if he will return to the field soon. He is a major part of the team's success as the new left tackle with Rashawn Slater out for the season.

With Alt out, the Bolts will have a tough time defending the elite Colts' pass rush. Trey Pipkins has been ruled out as well. It is looking like the Chargers will be without their top three tackles against the Colts. Austin Deculus and Bobby Hart must step up in the same capacity as they did against the Miami Dolphins.

The winner of this game will be atop the AFC standings after Week 7.