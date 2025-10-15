The Los Angeles Chargers have had some injuries throughout the season so far, but one that has seemed to have a huge impact on the defense is Khalil Mack. The defensive end suffered an elbow injury in Week 2 and missed the past four weeks, but it looks like he could be returning soon, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

“Chargers will be opening the activation window for Khalil Mack, per Jim Harbaugh. Mack will practice today in some capacity,” Popper wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's uncertain how much time Mack will need to practice to get back and play, but it's good news to know that he is making progress to return. Though Mack hasn't made an impact on the field over the past few games, he's been making his presence known on the sidelines, helping the defense.

“We love Khalil,” Chargers outside linebackers coach Dylan Roney said via the team website. “But he's been around and we've called him ‘Coach Mack.'