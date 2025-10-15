The Los Angeles Chargers have had some injuries throughout the season so far, but one that has seemed to have a huge impact on the defense is Khalil Mack. The defensive end suffered an elbow injury in Week 2 and missed the past four weeks, but it looks like he could be returning soon, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
“Chargers will be opening the activation window for Khalil Mack, per Jim Harbaugh. Mack will practice today in some capacity,” Popper wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
It's uncertain how much time Mack will need to practice to get back and play, but it's good news to know that he is making progress to return. Though Mack hasn't made an impact on the field over the past few games, he's been making his presence known on the sidelines, helping the defense.
“We love Khalil,” Chargers outside linebackers coach Dylan Roney said via the team website. “But he's been around and we've called him ‘Coach Mack.'
“He's been helping coach the guys and lending his presence and his leadership. Maybe he's not playing on Sunday but he's still around the building and he's doing everything he can to get back. We miss him, but it's giving other guys a chance to step up.”
With the other guys stepping up, that should help Mack, as he doesn't have to go full throttle as soon as he returns to the field.
The Chargers started the season strong with three straight wins, but they dropped two in a row against the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. They came back last week and won a thriller against the Miami Dolphins, as Justin Hebert led the offense down the field to set up a game-winning field goal.
The Chargers will have another tough battle coming up against the Indianapolis Colts.