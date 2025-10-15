The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) are in a drastically different place than they were a few weeks ago. Their reign as trendy Super Bowl pick ended as abruptly as it began, as they lost a great amount of public support following losses to the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. This team is in survival mode right now, making whatever moves it can to address its seemingly endless injury troubles. During LA's latest round of roster tinkering, a former top-five draft selection was released.

The Chargers cut edge rusher Clelin Ferrell from its practice squad, and in his place, they are adding running back Jaret Patterson, per the team's official X account.

The former Clemson star won two national championships and was a consensus All-American before the then-Oakland Raiders used the No. 4 pick on him in the 2019 NFL Draft. Despite Ferrell's impressive accolades, many people were surprised to see him come off the board so early. He has yet to change their minds.

The 28-year-old has 17 sacks, 84 solo tackles, 25 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 12 pass breakups in 90 games. He posted one total pressure in 17 snaps for the Chargers in Week 5 against the Commanders.

Chargers are just trying to get by amid their current run of bad luck

The Bolts are obviously desperate for some RB reinforcements after veteran Najee Harris suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon and rookie Omarion Hampton sustained an ankle injury earlier this year. Patterson is probably not going to challenge for the starting job, but he does offer some depth. The undrafted talent out of Buffalo rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns with Washington in the 2021-22 campaign and logged one game for the Chargers last season.

Los Angeles is just trying to fill out its roster and weather the injury-induced storm for as long as possible. This squad is not concerned about the chatter, for it believes it can truly contend for a championship when at full strength. Though, without star defensive end Khalil Mack and standout offensive tackle Joe Alt, the team's ceiling is severely limited. Jim Harbaugh and company are hoping someone can step up.

Evidently, the Chargers do not think Clelin Ferrell can effectively fill in during this time of adversity. The Richmond, Virginia native will try to catch on elsewhere and continue an NFL journey that has not gone the way he envisioned.