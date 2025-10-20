The Los Angeles Chargers have had an up and down season this year, and it continued with their loss against the Indianapolis Colts. One area that needs to improve is their defense, which has not played well over the past few games. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has had the job of leading the unit, and he was honest about how the team has played so far.

“We're not where we want to be. We've had a couple rough games in a row. …I always look at myself first, always have, always will. I think everybody, to a man, on our side of the ball would say we all need to be better. It's really that simple,” Minter said via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

The Chargers gave up 38 points against the Colts, and the week before they gave up 27 points against a struggling Miami Dolphins offense. The two weeks before that, they took losses against the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants, and they couldn't get stops when they needed to.

Article Continues Below

The Chargers have some playmakers on that side of the ball, and they were honest about how they performed. Derwin James came out after the game and held them accountable.

“We played like s—,” James said. “We looked like trash. We gave up 40 points in our own stadium. We weren’t locked in on the details. Simple s— to the flat, boots, everything we practiced.”

If the Chargers want to turn things around, the defense is the first thing that they need to fix. They'll have to fix it sooner rather than later, as they face the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers are in a tough division, and if they want to keep up with teams such as the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, they'll need to lock in.