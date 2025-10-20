The Los Angeles Chargers seemed like they found their mojo again with a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 to snap a two-game losing skid. Well, they will have to find it again, as the Bolts got lit up by the surging Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to the tune of a 38-24 score.

The Chargers couldn't contain the Daniel Jones-led passing attack of the Colts and Indianapolis' ground game despite star linebacker Khalil Mack returning from injury. Jonmes passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers on 23-of-34 pass completions. Meanwhile, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor sliced through LA's faulty defense for 94 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

Despite the clear ineffectiveness of the Chargers' stop unit, Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh had great things to say about it after the game.

“Courage, fight. Our guys never quit,” said Harbaugh said of LA's defense, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

“Technically, they didn’t quit today. They actually quit a couple games ago,” said a fan.

“This is a tired response. Same talk from every coach that watched the @chargers get beaten. Stop. Where is the fight from the front office to make the OL better. Come on,” said another social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

A different commenter shared: “lol he must not have been looking when his entire secondary made a business decision to not even ATTEMPT to tackle Taylor today”

From another fan: “There’s no point in asking him questions about players or the game. He’ll spin it to his family, his past, and some fodder is all you will get. He’s getting outcoached a lot. Steichen embarrassed him on the 4th down punt play with LAC wasting a timeout. His senior staff isn’t good.”

“Intellectual dishonesty. They literally quit. You could see the business decisions all over the field today,” chimed in one fan.

It's been quite a downturn of late for the Chargers, who started the season with three wins in a row, including Week 1's takedown of Patrick Mahomes and the reigning AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs. Even their win against the Dolphins wasn't all that impressive, considering the Dolphins' state in 2025.

Now at 4-3 through seven weeks, the Chargers will try to stay above .500,as they lock horns with the Minnesota Vikings this coming Thursday in Inglewood.