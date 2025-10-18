With the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Indianapolis Colts for a Week 7 matchup on Sunday, the team will be getting a huge boost on the defensive side of the ball. While attention has been around the status of Chargers defensive star Khalil Mack, he and Denzel Perryman are set to play in Week 7.

Adam Schefter of ESPN would report that Los Angeles has activated Mack and Perryman off injured reserve, which leads to their return on Sunday against Indianapolis.

“Chargers activated OLB Khalil Mack and LB Denzel Perryman from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game vs the Colts,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Each player has had limited time this season, looking to bring back the instant impact to the team, as when looking at Mack, he was dealing with an elbow injury and said Friday how he is feeling “great” and is ready to go for Sunday.

“It feels great, man. It feels great to be out there [at practice]. Can't wait to get out there [and play,” Mack said, via the team's website. “Just based on how I feel out there, slightly ready to go. I would say percentage-wise, I can't give you a percentage. But yeah, it feels good, it doesn't hurt at all. That's always a bonus.”

Chargers' Khalil Mack on if he thought about sitting out Week 7

As the Chargers opened the practice window for Mack this past week, the veteran pass rusher had only played in two games this season, while Perryman had only played in the opening win against the Kansas City Chiefs. With a short week after the Colts game in a Thursday night contest, Mack was asked if he thought about sitting out Sunday.

“Nah. I'm a competitor. I like to be out there with my brothers,” Mack said. “Whatever they want to do. I'm doing what I'm told and not trying to speak too soon. Trying to let the chips fall how they may.”

If there is one person who spoke about the enormous impact Mack brings, it's head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“It'll be big when he's able to come back,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “Great player. Football player in every way. Great leader. Coolest guy on the team, in my opinion.”

At any rate, Los Angeles is 4-2, looking to command their presence in the AFC West.