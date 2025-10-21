The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a tough 38-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. In a game that saw the winner take the lead in the AFC, the Chargers ended up falling to 4-3 on the season after a 3-0 start.

Football is a difficult sport. The Chargers looked as if they could be Super Bowl contenders after three games. Now, if the Chargers lose to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, they will fall to .500.

The Bolts allowed 38 points to the Colts, and it seemed as if the Colts could do no wrong away from home in Los Angeles. They dominated this game from start to finish. Justin Herbert and the Bolts were able to score three touchdowns in the second half, but it was not enough to stop the flaming-hot Colts. Indianapolis is now 6-1 on the season and are atop the AFC. Derwin James was not happy with his defense in the loss.

Article Continues Below

In the loss to the Colts, Herbert was forced to throw the ball 55 times due to their massive deficit. The offense played very well for a majority of the game, but two costly interceptions on the Colts' side of the field proved to be the difference maker. Herbert threw one interception in the endzone on a poor throw to Quentin Johnston. If the Bolts score seven there, the result would be different. Herbert ended up throwing for 420 yards, three touchdowns, and had 37 completions. His stat line was unlike anyone we have seen before in a loss.

“Justin Herbert is the first player in NFL history (regular or postseason) to have 35+ completions, 420+ pass yards, 3+ pass TD and 30+ rush yards in a loss,” OptaSTATS shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Herbert is hoping to get Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins back on Thursday against the Vikings. Against the Colts, the offensive line was down to their 5th and 6th string tackles. The offensive line must improve, or the Chargers' special start to the season won't be so special after all. Herbert has been pressured more than anyone in the league. That must change.