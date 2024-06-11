As the Los Angeles Chargers gear up for another campaign, they'll have a bolstered O-line for the upcoming season. The team drafted Joe Alt, (arguably) the top offensive lineman among this year's batch of rookies. Alt is expected to provide immediate impact come September, which is why the Chargers just gave their prized rookie a lucrative contract. On Monday, Alt signed a four-year, $33.2 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $20.9 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A 6-foot-8, 322-pound behemoth, Alt was the main anchor in Notre Dame's O-line for the past two seasons. The lineman's protection was a big reason why quarterback Sam Hartman managed to throw for 2,689 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Alt's strength in creating running gaps was also a main catalyst for Audric Estime's 18-touchdown campaign. As a team, the Fighting Irish finished 2023 with 38.7 points per game, and it wouldn't be possible without Joe Alt's presence

In both his sophomore and junior seasons, the lineman was given a grade of no less than 90 by Pro Football Focus. He was also a unanimous All-American last season, while earning a first-team All-American selection by the Associated Press the year before. A mixture of strength, athleticism, and good technique, Alt looks more than ready to take his play to the big league.

Joe Alt joins a new-look Los Angeles Chargers

As for his team, the Chargers look significantly different this season. While Justin Herbert will once again be the main signal-caller, the team lost plenty of key pieces from their most recent campaign. The biggest offseason departure was Keenan Allen's — the star wideout was traded to the Chicago Bears after 11 seasons with the Chargers. Running back Austin Ekeler also left the team for the Washington Commanders during free agency. Furthermore, receiver Mike Williams, linebacker Eric Kendricks, and center Corey Linsley have all found new homes for the upcoming season.

Nevertheless, the LA-based squad will field in new replacements this year. In the wideout room, former Carolina Panther D.J. Chark Jr. and rookie Ladd McConkey have entered the picture. Moving over to the running backs, the Chargers were able to acquire the duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, who both suited up for the Baltimore Ravens last season. On defense, the new faces include rookie linebacker Junior Colson and former Tennessee Titan cornerback Kristian Fulton.

And of course, the biggest addition during the offseason wasn't a player, but rather, a coach: Jim Harbaugh. There's no need to go into much detail, as anyone who's followed the collegiate scene knows how Harbaugh just led Michigan football to a National Championship.

It can also be noted that the Chargers still boast holdovers such as Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Joshua Palmer. All in all, it'll be interesting to see how this new-look team will fare once the games commence in September.