The Los Angeles Chargers lost their first game of the season in Week 4 against the New York Giants, and one of their key players on offense went down with an injury. Offensive lineman Joe Alt was carted to the locker room during the game after suffering an injury while Justin Herbert was scrambling.

Alt was questionable to return to the game, but he was eventually ruled out, coming out in halftime with street clothes on. After an MRI, it was shown that the Chargers may be without Alt for the next few weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

‘The MRI has confirmed that it’s a high-ankle sprain for Joe Alt, sources say. He’ll seek various opinions to determine how long he’s out. But expected to be several weeks,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That may be tough news for the Chargers, especially with Rashawn Slater already out. Herbert dealt with a lot of pressure after Alt went down against the Giants, and there's a chance that could continue with two of his top linemen out to protect him. Herbert has always gotten the ball out of his hands in a timely manner, and that's probably what he's going to have to do for the next few weeks.

After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh shared what his biggest concern was with Herbert, and it's how many hits he's taken so far.

“Very concerning,” Harbaugh said via the team's website. “Go back and look, and we got to get better. We got to put him in a better position. Don't think he's been in a good position.”

The Chargers have played well this season, but they looked out of sorts against the Giants. If they can get back to the level they were playing at before this week, they should be good as the season continues.