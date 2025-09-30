Justin Herbert took multiple hits Sunday as the New York Giants ruined his afternoon. Now he's on pace toward an alarming quarterback stat that surfaced Monday. Especially amid the pass protection struggles up front.

Herbert absorbed 12 total QB knockdowns and hits facing the Giants' pass rush in the 21-18 loss. He also faced 20 different QB pressures. But those aren't the concerning stats linked to Herbert.

Chargers insider for The Athletic Daniel Popper shared what Herbert is on pace towards through the offensive line issues.

“Justin Herbert is on pace to be hit 140 times,” Popper posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. Popper adds the passer will take pressure on 295 total drop backs at this current rate too.

The previously winless Giants exposed flaws in the front five for Herbert. Especially after a pivotal new setback in the trenches.

Chargers, Justin Herbert dealing with big injury on line

Joe Alt will now be on the sidelines for the time being. The past first round selection Alt has a high ankle sprain — which forced him out of the game early Sunday.

L.A. is already missing Rashawn Slater, who'll miss the season with a knee injury from training camp. Now the Bolts don't have their starting tackles for the time being.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't mince words in saying he's concerned for Herbert.

Very concerning,” Harbaugh told reporters postgame. “Go back and look, and we got to get better. We got to put him in a better position. Don't think he's been in a good position.”

Future opposing defenses will be testing the L.A. offensive line moving forward — even taking elements from the Giants' game plan. The Chargers must find new ways to keep Herbert upright before a massive injury arrives down the road.

L.A. is already missing Najee Harris in the backfield, who tore an Achilles from the home win over the Denver Broncos on Sept. 21.