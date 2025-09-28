The New York Giants entered MetLife Stadium hearing Jaxson Dart buzz in his starting NFL debut. Their pass rush stole the show, though, in sending Justin Herbert into discomfort.

The Giants' pressure spearheaded the 21-18 upset of the previous unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. Herbert felt the wrath of all three Giants edge rushers — with Daniel Popper of The Athletic revealing this significant number.

“Giants have 12 QB hits, all of them from the edge rushers Brian Burns, Kavon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter,” Popper posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

James Palmer of The Athletic additionally saw how overmatched Herbert's pass protection was. Describing it as Herbert “running for his life.”

ESPN NFL reporter Jordan Raanan dropped this final tally: 20 total pressures of Herbert via Next Gen Stats, with the rookie Carter hitting five QB hits and Burns getting one sack.

Giants took advantage of Chargers missing key Justin Herbert piece

The Chargers became known for stout offensive line play under second-year head coach Jim Harbaugh — calling linemen “the tip of the spear.”

The Bolts, however, endured a costly loss during the game. Offensive tackle and Harbaugh's first-ever Chargers NFL Draft pick Joe Alt left with a reported high ankle sprain.

New York took advantage throughout the afternoon. Even looping Burns for one late sack.

Spida gets the sack 💥 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/vc5dZ2Esxd — New York Giants (@Giants) September 28, 2025

The relentless rush forced the All-Pro quarterback Herbert into turnovers too, as seen here on the Dru Phillips interception.

DRU PHILLIPS INT 🔥 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/ie6cSkD0qR — New York Giants (@Giants) September 28, 2025

Herbert later witnessed 342-pound star Dexter Lawrence nearly score in front of him — by taking his batted pass back near the other end zone. The QB managed to take down the massive and powerful Giants defender.

Don't Stand on the Tracks When the Train's Coming Through 😤 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/zitb7bx8ov — New York Giants (@Giants) September 28, 2025

Dart, meanwhile, didn't post the most stellar of numbers. But he managed to avoid a turnover-filled day. Dart completed 13 passes out of 20 attempts and settled for 111 yards. Theo Johnson caught Dart's first-ever touchdown throw in an NFL setting.

Dart, though, faced his own pass rushing onslaught — as L.A. tussled him down six times with Tuli Tuipulotu snatching four sacks. But Dart goes 1-0 overall as an NFL starter, with the Giants pass rush providing a big assist.