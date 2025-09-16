The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a masterclass win against their division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, on Monday Night Football. Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen led the offense to 20 points. But it was the defense, led by Derwin James, that shut down Geno Smith and the Raiders, forcing him to throw three interceptions.

The Bolts and Raiders have had many battles over the years, forming one of the game's best rivalries. These two teams do not like each other and have a history of electric games.

Keenan Allen is the longest tenured Charger, as he was drafted in 2013, going back to the San Diego days. He and the Raiders have a fun history. Allen has predominantly played well against the Raiders for a majority of his career, and has a lot of fun with the fans before, during, and after games. His latest antics against the Silver & Black are shown in the video below.

Keenan Allen: “Tell them weak ass Raiders fans to go home.” pic.twitter.com/zoOAQz97sL — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 16, 2025

“Y'all know what the f**k going on. Tell them weak a** Raiders fans to go home.”

Keenan Allen once again balled out against the Raiders. He caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown, including a 25-yard reception. Despite his age, Allen is producing at a high level. His route running and IQ allow him to create separation, and he continues to find himself open in the end zone.

Quentin Johnston is having a phenomenal start to the season. He leads the NFL with three touchdown receptions and had a huge 61-yard touchdown in the win against the Raiders. If Herbert has these weapons playing at this level all season, then Herbert could be a serious MVP candidate by the end of the season.

LA has another AFC West game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. If they win, they will not only be 3-0, but they will be 3-0 in the division.

It could be the Bolts' year.