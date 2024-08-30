The Los Angeles Chargers are a franchise in transition, but they at least have one thing set in stone. Rising star Cameron Dicker “The Kicker” will stick around for the long haul.

The Chargers extended the 24-year-old's contract on Friday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“ESPN sources: Chargers reached agreement today with Cameron Dicker ‘The Kicker' on a four-year, $22.004 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed, making him one of the top five highest-paid kickers in the NFL, just ahead of Evan McPherson and Graham Gano,” Schefter reported. “The deal ties Dicker to the Chargers through the 2028 season.”

Dicker has one of the most inspiring stories in the league. The Texas alum went un-drafted in 2022, bouncing around between the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles before finally making his NFL debut for the latter club as an injury replacement for Jake Elliott. He converted both of his field-goal attempts, as well as his two extra-point tries.

Dicker then landed with the Chargers and has been nearly perfect since then. The 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team honoree has made 50-of-53 field goals for the club and has hit all 57 of his PATs. His longest field goal is 55 yards, and he's yet to miss one shorter than 50.

Cameron Dicker is a bright spot for the Chargers

Article Continues Below

Dicker, who is also the first NFL player to ever be born in Hong Kong, got plenty of shoutouts online. One of them was from a player development organization called Kohl's Kicking Camps, via the company's social media.

Two years ago Cameron Dicker went undrafted. Today, the @chargers have agreed to a contract extension that will make him one of the five highest paid kickers in the #NFL. #KohlsElite pic.twitter.com/ZVinwlf5tx — Kohl's Kicking Camps (@KohlsKicking) August 30, 2024

Dicker worked with the camp before his career took off in 2022. This type of full-circle moment is a reminder to athletes that even if they aren't popular prospects, there are still alternate paths they can take to achieve their dreams.

Dicker's ceiling is limitless, as his career field goal percentage of 94.5 bests all-time great Justin Tucker's 90% mark, albeit on a much smaller sample size.