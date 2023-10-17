Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen rewrote the franchise record books against the Dallas Cowboys on MNF. Allen's 41 receptions through the Chargers' first five games eclipsed Antonio Gates previous franchise record, per ESPN Stats & Info.

With his 6th catch tonight, Keenan Allen now has 41 on the season. That passes Antonio Gates in 2007 for the most receptions through 5 games in Chargers history. pic.twitter.com/RCfVG7TLQG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 17, 2023

Keenan Allen had 85 receiving yards and one touchdown on seven receptions against the Dallas Cowboys on MNF. Allen caught a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert in the red zone to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Chargers wideout made a heartwarming gesture for a young fan wearing his jersey in the stands afterward. Allen tossed the ball to the boy while the people in his nearby vicinity cheered loudly.

Despite Keenan Allen's best efforts, Los Angeles lost for the third time in five games. The Cowboys prevailed before a predominantly Dallas crowd at SoFi Stadium on Monday, 20-17.

Keenan Allen eclipsed the great Antonio Gates on MNF

Nevertheless, Allen earned some valuable consolation by eclipsing Antonio Gates' previous franchise record for catches through the first five games.

That's no mean feat considering Gates was an eight-time Pro Bowl tight end who recorded 11,841 receiving yards and 116 touchdowns in his illustrious 16-year NFL career. He and Kellen Winslow, Sr. are arguably the greatest tight ends in Chargers franchise history. Who can ever forget Antonio Gates' remarkable chemistry with quarterback Philip Rivers from 2004 to 2018? Throw in guys like LaDanian Tomlinson and Shawn Merriman and you get some of the most memorable years of Chargers football.

Antonio Gates earned another feather in his cap with his induction into the Chargers Hall of Fame this year. Will he also enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH in 2024? Chargers fans are keeping their fingers crossed.

As for Keenan Allen, he could find himself in the Chargers Hall of Fame someday. We're talking about an 11-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowler who has made a huge impact since the Chargers' last years in San Diego.