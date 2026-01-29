The Los Angeles Chargers are stockpiling their staff following the Mike McDaniel hire as offensive coordinator. He won't be the only past Miami Dolphins representation coming over either.

Jim Harbaugh is helping add a former assistant under McDaniel, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network Thursday.

“Chargers are hiring Butch Barry as their new offensive line coach, per source,” Wolfe posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “Barry has been Dolphins OL coach under Mike McDaniel for last three years maximizing their room. He rejoins McDaniel in LA.”

Barry gets the chance to coach up Joe Alt — as the Chargers left tackle aims to return from a season-ending ankle injury. Rashawn Slater is another attempting a comeback from a torn patellar tendon.

Mike McDaniel not the only coordinator hire for Chargers

Article Continues Below

Harbaugh pulls in a past playoff coach to run the Chargers offense — which has Justin Herbert “geeked” about this incoming system.

But McDaniel isn't the only newcomer who'll wear the headset or head to the coordinator booth.

The Bolts found their Jesse Minter replacement on Wednesday night: Chris O'Leary is returning to L.A.

O'Leary served under Minter's defensive staff in 2024 during a time he led the safeties. He spent 2025 coordinating the Western Michigan defense in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

Harbaugh and LAC now fills both coordinator spots then lands a replacement for OL coach Mike Delvin. He and former offensive coordinator Greg Roman were let go following the Chargers' early playoff exit against eventual AFC champion New England.