The Los Angeles Chargers responded quickly to Khalil Mack's injury by signing Clelin Ferrell. Mack landed on injured reserve with an elbow issue, leaving a major hole in the defense. To fill the gap, Los Angeles brought in Ferrell, the former Raiders No. 4 overall pick who started 10 games for the Washington Commanders last season.

The loss of Mack is a major blow for the Chargers, but Clelin Ferrell’s arrival gives the team an experienced edge rusher with 57 career starts. Khalil Mack suffered the elbow injury during the Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he left the game early and was unable to return, forcing Los Angeles to adjust immediately.