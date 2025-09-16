While the Los Angeles Chargers left Allegiant Stadium with a 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, their biggest question after the game was the injury status of Khalil Mack. Unfortunately for fans, head coach Jim Harbaugh does not yet have an update to provide.

Mack suffered the gruesome injury in the first quarter when attempting to tackle Tre Tucker, but inadvertently got hit by teammate Troy Dye. Based on the optics, fans speculated that he suffered a broken arm, but Harbaugh did not confirm or deny that sentiment.

Instead, Harbaugh merely said that the team will put Mack through a series of tests and “see where that takes” them.

Prayers: Chargers Khalil Mack might have just broken his arm on the last play 🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/GpKZYqcOzM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mack was able to walk off the field, but he was visibly in pain as he clutched his left arm. He was carted into the locker room and quickly ruled out for the game shortly thereafter, typically a sign of a long-term injury.

Mack managed to record a sack on Geno Smith before exiting, his first of the year. He now has two tackles in the 2025 season, both of which are for a loss.

The 34-year-old edge-rusher re-upped with the Chargers in the offseason on a one-year, $18 million deal. Mack said he has “unfinished business” with the team, citing his desire to win a championship in Los Angeles before calling it a career.

Shorthanded Chargers defense dominates Raiders

Khalil Mack's first-quarter injury made him the third key linebacker to leave the Chargers' rotation. Yet, given how the game played out, it was almost difficult to notice.

The Chargers entered Week 2 already without Denzel Perryman and Junior Colson, their two projected starters in the preseason. They nearly had to play without Daiyan Henley, who came down with a late illness but ended up recording a team-high 10 tackles in the victory.

Henley started in the middle with Dye, who has just 14 starts in his six-year career. The lineup changes hardly seemed to matter, as Los Angeles held the Raiders to just 218 yards of total offense, including just 68 rushing yards on 3.6 yards per carry.

Through two games, the Chargers have quickly established themselves as one of the best defenses in the league. Despite playing both games with a lead, Los Angeles is allowing the seventh-fewest yards per game in the league and the third-fewest points per game.