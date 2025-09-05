The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday evening with both teams playing in Brazil. However, L.A. has had some health concerns regarding offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, and it sounds like his official status is finally clear.

Reports indicate that Becton, who is 26 years old, will be active for Friday night's contest, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Mekhi Becton has been dealing with an illness, but he seems okay enough to play for the Chargers in the season opener.

“Mekhi Becton (illness) is active.”

The Chargers shared a list of seven players who are on the inactive list for the game against the Chiefs. It appears that the team's starting lineup will all be ready to go by the 8 p.m. EST kickoff.

Article Continues Below

our inactives for #KCvsLAC S RJ Mickens

TE Tucker Fisk

CB Nikko Reed

OLB Kyle Kennard

T Foster Sarell

TE Oronde Gadsden

DL Naquan Jones — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 5, 2025

The Chargers' offensive lineman reportedly fell to a sickness upon his arrival in Brazil. It's not entirely clear what kind of sickness Mekhi Becton has been dealing with, as there is speculation that he fell ill due to elevation, while others have guessed he may have consumed something that caused him to get sick. Whatever the cause is, it appears to be behind him, as Becton will make his debut with the Chargers on Friday night.

Becton is expected to start at right guard after signing a two-year, $20 million contract with the Chargers in the offseason. His career got off to a rocky start after playing for the New York Jets for three out of four seasons he was with the organization. Injuries largely plagued the early portion of Mekhi Becton's career. However, he bounced back nicely in the 2024-25 campaign, serving as a standout right guard for the Philadelphia Eagles.

When healthy, Becton has served as a starter, and that trend should continue as long as he's in Los Angeles. He'll have a tough task in his first game with the Chargers, as the team hopes to dismantle the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC West divisional title for nine consecutive seasons.