Ahead of the NFL's second straight opening-week game in Brazil, the Los Angeles Chargers are adding a projected starter to the injury report before facing the Kansas City Chiefs. Offensive guard Mekhi Becton is dealing with an illness and is now listed as questionable, according to the team.

The Chargers signed Becton this offseason to a two-year, $20 million contract. The former Philadelphia Eagle is coming off his first championship in Super Bowl LIX.

He was one of the best signings by the Chargers this offseason, both adding interior protection for quarterback Justin Herbert and bolstering a rushing attack that head coach Jim Harbaugh promised to develop. He played a similar role for the Eagles a season ago, blocking for Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.

With Rashawn Slater already lost for the season, Becton will be critical up front. If he's unable to go on Friday, the Chargers will likely lean on Jamaree Salyer as the starting right guard.

What to watch out for if Becton is inactive?

Harbaugh enters year two in Los Angeles after losing in the wild-card round a season ago. The head coach reinvented the offensive playbook in his first season, asking Herbert to rely more on the run game and less on his arm.

By year's end, they found a healthy balance that allowed Herbert to produce big-time numbers heading into the playoffs. But heading into 2025, it'll be an entirely new cast at running back.

First-round draft pick Omarion Hampton is expected to start in Week 1. Former Pittsburgh Steeler Najee Harris is listed as the backup after signing a one-year deal with Los Angeles this offseason.

With two new faces in the backfield, Friday's game against the Chiefs will be the first look at how Harbaugh reps both backs. If Becton can't play, these new Chargers may face an uphill battle to get off to a strong start.