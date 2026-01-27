Mike McDaniel is officially the Chargers' new offensive coordinator. On Tuesday, he was introduced as the OC, and the team held the press conference at The Bolt.

McDaniel stated that he is “fired up” to be with the Chargers before being asked questions about Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert. The former Miami Dolphins head coach had nothing but great things to say about the two leaders of the team.

When talking about his new quarterback, McDaniel talked about how excited he is to join forces with Herbert.

“That hunger, I could hear it in his voice. It was enthusiastic, I was in a room talking with a really loud inside voice out of passion…We were both geeked for the future and the possibilities that it brings.”

A few questions later, the OC was asked about last year's matchup when Herbert and Ladd McConkey had a game-winning drive against the Dolphins in Miami.

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel on Justin Herbert’s game-winning play to Ladd McConkey against Dolphins: “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em I guess.” https://t.co/ZzsJaThD4m — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) January 27, 2026

That is a classic Mike McDaniel response. Many of the media's questions were about his star quarterback. When asked how he will try to protect him and avoid all the hits he took last season, he mentioned that Herbert must take advantage of the situations.

“Having some quicker, ball out passes at a higher frequency, so much of the National Football League defense is post-snap.”

“Take advantage of that space with quick throws…One of the best blockers you can have is an open eligible number 1 in a quick amount of time.”

McDaniel calling plays for this offense could be what finally gets Herbert over the hump. However, nothing will matter if they cannot win in the playoffs.