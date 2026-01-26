Recently, there had been reports that Mike McDaniel was in line to become the next offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. The news came not long after McDaniel was let go as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, who had suffered through a tough 2025 season that saw them miss the playoffs.

On Monday, the Chargers officially announced the McDaniel hire with a video posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“What's up. Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator for the Chargers,” said the new OC.

Article Continues Below

McDaniel will look to help unlock a Chargers offense that was up and down throughout the 2025 season and then crashed and burned in the playoffs against the New England Patriots three weeks ago. The former Dolphins head coach has long been recognized as one of the most innovative offensive minds in the modern NFL, having helped Miami break numerous offensive records during the first half of the 2023 season two years ago.

Of course, the Chargers will need help on more than just schematics going into next season, as there is still quite a bit of work to do on the roster around quarterback Justin Herbert. At this point, wide receiver and offensive line play seem to be the two biggest areas of need for Los Angeles, and it remains to be seen how they will address those weak points through free agency and the draft.

Still, Chargers fans overall seem to be thrilled with the team's hire of McDaniel to be the new offensive coordinator in Los Angeles.