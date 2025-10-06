The Los Angeles Chargers now have not one, but two injured running backs. Omarion Hampton became the latest NFL injury following the 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders Sunday.

The Bolts already are missing Najee Harris following his torn Achilles ailment from Sept. 22. Chargers insider for The Athletic Daniel Popper tweeted out this scene after the game involving the 2025 NFL Draft find.

“Omarion Hampton just left the locker room with a walking boot on his left ankle,” Popper posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Popper added Hampton entered the blue tent during the game. Then tried to get back in by performing some movements with the training staff. Hampton became questionable with his ankle injury.

Chargers struggled offensively vs. Commanders

Los Angeles started fast inside SoFi Stadium. Ladd McConkey caught the first touchdown from Justin Herbert for the opening touchdown. Cam Dicker tacked on a 55-yard field goal to make it 10-0.

But Washington delivered all the scoring the rest of the afternoon. Especially in the Southern California return of San Bernardino native Jayden Daniels. The second-year QB produced 231 yards with one touchdown.

The Chargers witnessed one milestone highlight: Keenan Allen joining the 1,000-catch club. But Herbert got forced to carry the rushing load. He racked up 60 yards on four carries.

Allen led the way with five catches for 58 yards. Hampton ended his outing carrying the ball 12 times for 44 yards and got kept out of the end zone.

Now Charger fans are hoping Hampton's injury isn't severe.