On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers picked up a big win against the Denver Broncos to push their record to 3-0 on the young season. Unfortunately, Los Angeles didn't make it through the game unscathed, as running back Najee Harris had to leave the field after a non-contact leg injury on what was supposed to be a handoff from Justin Herbert.

On Monday, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed what many Chargers fans had been fearing after seeing the injury live.

“Tests confirmed that Chargers RB Najee Harris did in fact suffer a season-ending torn Achilles,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

The Chargers have suffered several key injuries already this year, including to star pass rusher Khalil Mack and now to Harris.

They will look to push their record to 4-0 next week against the New York Giants.