In his first year back in the NFL, Jim Harbaugh had success with former Michigan player Hassan Haskins. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, many see the Los Angeles Chargers potentially giving Harbaugh another reunion opportunity with defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

The Chargers enter the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 22 pick of the first round after losing in the Wild Card round of the 2024 playoffs. The team's free agency losses cause a massive need at defensive tackle, ESPN's Kris Rhim wrote.

“With defensive tackles Morgan Fox and Poona Ford leaving in free agency, the Chargers' interior defensive line is perhaps the team's most significant question mark,” Rhim wrote. “It would make sense for the Chargers to add competition and depth with a player in the first round.”

The team's interior defensive line needs will be a priority entering the draft, according to ESPN's Jordan Reid. At No. 22, Michigan's Grant will likely be the best player available. Reid also suggests the team could target Ohio State's Tyliek Williams if they wish to wait until the second round.

“The trenches have always been an emphasis for Chargers GM Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh, and sources expect this draft to be no different,” Reid wrote. “Defensive tackles Kenneth Grant (Michigan) and Tyliek Williams (Ohio State) could be in play for them in Round 1 or Round 2, respectively. Both are consistent run defenders who fit what the Chargers want.”

Chargers' biggest needs entering 2025 NFL Draft

Aside from defensive line, the Chargers also have to address their needs at receiver and cornerback. Los Angeles' modest free agency created more questions than answers, leaving the team with a lot of ground to cover in the draft.

While Ladd McConkey delivered on expectations in 2024, he had virtually no help on the outside. The Chargers brought back veteran Mike Williams, but despite his track record, the 30-year-old managed just 298 receiving yards in 2024. Adding supplemental help to aid McConkey in the passing game will be key to the team's immediate and long-term success.

Luckily, the team enters the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 picks to use. They have one pick in each of the first five rounds before entering Round Six with four selections. Draft day trades are always a possibility, but the Chargers are slated to end the three-day process with a plethora of new assets.