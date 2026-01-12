The Los Angeles Chargers went one-and-done in the playoffs this season. Los Angeles lost an ugly game to New England where the offensive line was a huge problem. The Chargers have dealt with a number of significant offensive injuries this season, and they finally cost them during the postseason.

Now that the 2025 season is over, LA can spend time figuring out what went wrong this year. They can also make up a plan for fixing it.

Thankfully, the Chargers are set up to be big players during the offseason.

The Chargers are projected to have $103.58 million in cap space to start the 2026 NFL offseason. That number could even increase if the Chargers make any cuts to trim down the roster. That gives LA the most available cap space in the NFL, meaning they could be big players during free agency if they want to.

But which players should LA prioritize adding?

Below we will explore the top four free agents the Chargers need to pursue after losing to the Patriots in the playoffs.

Tyler Linderbaum could become the anchor of LA's offensive line

It is no secret that Harbaugh wants to establish the run with the Chargers. That means a great offensive line should be at the top of LA's wishlist this offseason.

The Chargers already have two incredible tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. Just one or two additions could take LA's 0-line over the top and make them one of the best in the league.

That's where Linderbaum comes in.

I know that the Chargers already have Bradley Bozeman at center. But Linderbaum is simply too good to ignore.

The Ravens are in the middle of a rare regime change. It is possible that a new head coach will not want to keep Linderbaum around. If that happens, he will immediately become one of the best free agents on the market. And someone the Chargers should sell out to acquire.

Linderbaum could be the perfect anthor for Harbaugh's offensive line for years to come.

Plus, the Chargers could always use Bozeman as depth at center. Or slide him over the guard to fill another spot in the starting lineup.

Linderbaum could command $18 million per year on a new deal, but he would be well worth the cost.

Thankfully, there are a few other offensive linemen the Chargers could target if Linderbaum is not available.

David Andrews, Wyatt Teller could be upgrades at guard

Both David Andrews and Wyatt Teller could be guard upgrades for the Chargers.

Which player LA goes after would depend on what they're looking for. Teller is more of a short-term option who could provide elite play when healthy. A short-term contract may be appealing to the Chargers.

Meanwhile, Andrews has proven to be an iron man after playing over 90% of snaps in Buffalo over the past two seasons. He is young than Teller and could be a plug-and-play starter for multiple seasons. But that could mean a bigger investment.

Either way, LA should be on the prowl to upgrade over Zion Johnson (who should leave in free agency) and Mekhi Becton at guard.

Ultimately, I think gaining depth at the offensive line is a great move for the Chargers. As is adding reliable starters who can be counted on to protect Herbert and punch open holes in the running game.

Linderbaum should be their priority, but adding other veterans on the interior of the offensive line should be a nice consolation prize.

Could the Chargers land an affordable edge rusher like Boye Mafe?

Okay, let's leave the offensive line alone now.

Both trenches could use some serious upgrades in LA. That includes the defensive line.

The Chargers do not have edge rusher Khalil Mack under contract for the 2026 season. The 35-year-old edge rusher has played okay over the past two seasons. But now feels like the right time to move on to someone younger.

LA still has Tuli Tuipulotu and Odafe Oweh, but they could use one or two more reliable edge rushers. That's where Mafe comes in.

Mayfe has been a good player for the Seahawks over the past few seasons. His best season as a pass rusher came in 2023 when he had nine sacks.

The Chargers don't need Mayfe to be an incredible player, but just part of a solid rotation.

Price will be the name of the game here. There's no question Mayfe would be a great add for the Chargers.

But he could end up staying in Seattle. Or demand a ridiculous contract that makes no sense for LA.

Chargers fans should keep Maye on their radar closer to free agency.