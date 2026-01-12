On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Chargers did what they always do in the playoffs … stink up the joint.

History repeated itself as the New England Patriots defeated the Bolts 16-3 in a game that was very important for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The star quarterback has dropped to 0-3 in the playoffs, and many questions loom about whether this team will ever get it done with him leading the way. Herbert and the offense played terribly as they could not get into a rhythm at all.

The Chargers' defense, coached by Jesse Minter, played their hearts out and did everything they could to try and get the job done. Now, Minter will get some head coaching interviews with a real shot to become one in the coming days and weeks. The Baltimore Ravens have already requested an interview for the defensive coordinator for their head coaching vacancy.

This playoff loss was not on the defense. Derwin James, Tuli Tuipulotu, Odafe Oweh, and Daiyan Henley did everything they could to keep the Patriots at only 16 points. The Chargers contained one of the best defenses in the league, led by Minter. It was the offense that failed. An offense that offensive coordinator Greg Roman runs.

Greg Roman has been the OC for the last two seasons under Harbaugh. He has done a good job coaching a respectable offense during the regular season. In the playoffs, however, Roman has not put his players in a position to be successful. The numbers are terrible over the last two years, and even dating back to his time with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens as OC at the beginning of the former MVP's career.

Lamar Jackson & Justin Herbert’s stats in the playoffs with “Greg Roman” • 1-5 record • 55% cmp • 2 TD’s • 8 INT’s Completely wasting primes of generational talents because the Harbaugh’s stay stuck in their ways. pic.twitter.com/BrB6tIHTGD — Matt King (@yapmatt) January 12, 2026

Those numbers above are terrifying if you are Justin Herbert. The only way Herbert can improve as a quarterback in the playoffs is if he has an OC that is capable of elevating his play. Roman has not been able to do that. Jim Harbaugh must fire Roman if he wants to see any change in his star player's play in the playoffs. That is when it matters the most.

After the loss to the Pats, Harbaugh was asked about the future with Roman as OC. Harbaugh did not have an answer for the media.

“We’re gonna look at that and everything,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh is not going to throw his friend under the bus. Roman has been with Harbaugh a long time, and it's his one OC that he trusts the most. Harbaugh must put aside the friendship and focus on the team first. The Chargers will not see a change in Herbert's play with the same play caller in the future. There are many offensive-minded coaches out there who are a much better fit for the job.

It was not Roman's fault that he lost his two star tackles, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt; however, the Bolts refused to make any changes or upgrades and had the 32nd-ranked offensive line in the NFL. The unit was flat-out terrible on the field. Herbert was running for his life more often than not, and Sunday night was a perfect showcase of that.

If Jim Harbaugh wants to fix Herbert's career and flip the page, then he knows what he has to do.