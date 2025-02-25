Challenging times for the Los Angeles Chargers include a roster decision about Joey Bosa. Also, they may be in the mix for Davante Adams. And here is the perfect trade the Chargers must complete in the 2025 NFL offseason.

With the arrival of head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers became a factor in the AFC playoff picture. However, things didn’t go so well once they got there. The evaporation ended with a 32-12 thud loss to the Texans.

One of the problems in the loss came in the form of a one-man receiving show from Ladd McConkey. He needs a receiving teammate to take the pressure off of him for 2025. And that guy is Deebo Samuel.

Chargers should trade for WR Deebo Samuel

With Justin Herbert at quarterback, Samuel could operate in a great yards-after-catch situation. Herbert’s accuracy would often lead Samuel into open spaces where he could do damage. And yes, Samuel still has the chops for YAC, according to Pro Football Focus.

“(Samuel’s) 8.2 yards after (the) catch per reception ranked third among all qualifying receivers this past season,” PFF wrote.

Adding a YAC deliverer like Samuel could put the Chargers’ offense in the same conversation with the Bills, Ravens, and Chiefs. He’s a terrific threat on screen passes, as PFF noted.

“The 49ers receiver has earned a 97.5 receiving grade on screens over his six seasons as a pro,” PFF wrote.

Defenses tasked with stopping McConkey would find Samuel adding to the worries.

It appears the 49ers are resigned to trading Samuel. They granted Samuel’s agent, Tory Dandy, permission to find a trade partner, according to espn.com.

“It was a hard conversation to have with (49ers head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said. “But I have to do what's best. I'm more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime but now I think it's best that we find another team.”

The 49ers will try to squeeze a high draft pick out of Samuel. But he is what he is at this point in his career.

Harbaugh wants to get Herbert in a more favorable situation if the Chargers make it back to postseason play in 2025. He said Herbert didn’t get a good chance against the Texans, according to nbcsports.com.

What did Jim Harbaugh say about Justin Herbert's performance?

“Completely unfair,” Harbaugh said. “I wouldn’t spend two more seconds thinking about what happened in that game. It didn’t go good, and that’s on me, that’s my responsibility, that’s my accountability. I really felt going into that tournament that we were as good as the best teams in the playoffs.

“Not just as good as any team, but as good as the best teams in the playoffs. That day, we were not the better team that day. That’s my responsibility. We did not play complementary football well enough. (And) we weren’t our best when our best was needed. We did him a disservice and didn’t put him in the positions to be successful enough, but he played like a beast.”

Herbert could take a big step forward in 2025, especially if a receiver like Samuel is added. He might even walk away with hardware, according to ESPN’s Mike Tannebaum via Sports Illustrated.

“He’ll be in his second season with coach Jim Harbaugh and coordinator Greg Roman,” Tannenbaum said. “The Chargers will also sign the Bengals’ Tee Higgins and draft Miami’s Elijah Arroyo, giving Herbert two more playmakers for him to boost his MVP case.”

GM Joe Horitz said he knows the team needs a receiver upgrade. McConkey totaled 42 receptions against man coverage while tight end Will Dissly finished second on the team with 19. Dissly’s total ranked No. 73 in the NFL. Horitz said the Chargers want to roster playmakers, according to espn.com.

“We want guys to make plays, and that's all,” Hortiz said. “We have 'em on this roster, and we're going to add more, and that's the goal.”