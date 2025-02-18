Davante Adams' reunion with Aaron Rodgers was short-lived, as their respective New York Jets tenures are expected to come to an end this offseason. But Adams will likely have no shortage of suitors.

Adams has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and caught at least 8 touchdowns in each of the last five seasons, which should make Adams an attractive free agent for many teams, as long as the Jets cut ties with Adams in the wake of Rodgers' departure.

New York announced last week that it did not intend to bring back Rodgers, who missed all but a few snaps of his first season with the Jets in 2023 before a massively disappointing season in 2024, during which Adams requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. The trade request ultimately landed Adams with the Jets and Rodgers, reuniting the former Green Bay Packers teammates.

With Rodgers no longer a part of the Jets' future, Adams, who is set to make more than $35 million next season, would seem like a logical cut target as well for New York. If the Jets release or trade Adams before June 1, the team will have to deal with $8.4 million in dead cap this season, a small price to pay in comparison to Adams' salary. Similarly, if the team waits until after June 1, the dead cap will be spread out over the next two seasons.

When Adams is officially cut, he may be heading back out west. An East Palo Alto, California native, Adams attended Fresno State and spent three seasons in Las Vegas with the Raiders.

“He will have options, and I'm told that he is intrigued by the West Coast,” NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said of Davante Adams on ‘SportsCenter.' “You have teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, maybe San Francisco 49ers. He's from the West Coast, so it's a possibility he could end up there. Maybe the Packers want to run it back to him as well if they could involved there.”

It is unknown if Adams will be as determined to play with Rodgers, a close friend who could return for his 21st NFL season, after such an abysmal season with the Jets.