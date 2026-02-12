Davante Adams emerged as the prized NFL Free Agency signing one year ago in the City of Angels. There's the expectation Adams will return for 2026. Yet the Los Angeles Rams face more than re-adding the perennial All-Pro this offseason.

L.A. will enter next season motivated by the Super Bowl returning to SoFi Stadium. No NFL team has ever played in the big game twice at their home venue. The Rams can become the first — as they previously won the first SB inside the Inglewood venue in Feb. 2022.

But that means landing more prized free agents to boost their chances. General manager Les Snead comes into play here, especially with $48.2 million in cap space to work with.

Snead doesn't need to overspend. He can seek out a few more Nate Landman-like additions, as the underrated free agent linebacker became impactful.

Landman was a sneaky good free agent linebacker signing outside of Adams. Here are three more the Rams can target this offseason.

Alec Pierce needs to be a Rams target

The 25-year-old Pierce enters free agency after playing all four seasons on his Indianapolis Colts rookie deal.

Pierce will garner attention in free agency after delivering his first 1,000-yard season. He even averaged 21.3 yards a catch despite playing or multiple quarterbacks, including Phillip Rivers late.

But just imagine the damage he'd do in a Sean McVay offense.

Anthony Richardson launching a 70 yard dot off his back foot after slipping remains one of the most absurd throws in the history of the NFL Hitting Alec Pierce in stride in double coverage.. Just unmatched arm strength, I genuinely think about this throw way too often pic.twitter.com/t3ZqM3m5p7 — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbott) January 22, 2026

Pierce rose as a deep ball target out of Cincinnati. He continued to stretch the field for Indy despite the lack of a consistent starter behind center.

Tutu Atwell is likely on his way out. Pierce can enter as the new deep ball threat here next to Adams and fellow All-Pro Puka Nacua.

Right tackle help needed for Rams

Rob Havenstein has everything to do with this open spot.

One of the original holdovers from the St. Louis/Jeff Fisher era announced his retirement. His right tackle spot is now up for grabs.

Snead and the scouting department can maybe wait until April for a future right tackle fixture. But that's a risk considering the pressure the rookie will have in protecting Matthew Stafford for what could be one last big game run.

Snead is better off dipping into the free agency market for an RT. L.A. can look into another Colt in Braden Smith.

The 6-foot-6, 312-pounder is a proven protector who surrendered one sack through 471 pass blocking plays. McVay should love that Smith also blocked for a Pro Bowl running back before in Jonathan Taylor, boding well for Kyren Williams. Smith is also 30, meaning he may not command a big blockbuster deal.

Rams can turn to rival who won Super Bowl

Here's where Snead can flash the larger sums of money: At cornerback.

This spot witnessed flashy play from Cobie Durant (who can still be brought back). But the CBs got shredded twice by the Seattle Seahawks inside Lumen Field — including the NFC title game.

Hence why it's time to bring in a Super Bowl winner from the ‘Hawks: Tariq Woolen.

‘Riq' hands the Rams a rare, towering 6-foot-4 CB but one who can deny air lobs. Woolen has broken up 53 total passes across four seasons — averaging 13.25 PBUs a year.

This defense has longed for a true lockdown CB and swat option since Jalen Ramsey. Woolen rises to CB1 here out the gate if Snead makes a run.