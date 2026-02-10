After winning his first MVP award, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford announced he would continue playing in the 2026 season. However, he won’t have one of his protectors, as tackle Rob Havenstein announced he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

“The former 2nd-round pick spent his entire career with the Rams, starting in St. Louis before the team moved to Los Angeles,” Meirov wrote. “He started all 148 games he played over his career.”

The St. Louis Rams selected Havenstein in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He didn’t earn any Pro Bowl honors, but consistently found his way into the starting lineup. Over his 11 years, he had double-digit starting assignments in nine of those.

It was a tough 2025 season for Rams tackle Rob Havenstein

Havenstein only made seven starts as he battled an ankle injury. He started the first four games of the season before missing three games and then appearing in three more.

He landed on injured reserve after Week 11. And head coach Sean McVay confirmed that ankle and knee injuries had hampered Havenstein.

Havenstein said he knows what the NFL is about, and that weighed into his decision, according to therams.com.

“And this is a performance league,” Havenstein said. “Did everything I could in my power – rest, injections, rehab, whatever it happened to be – to try and get this thing to feel a little better. And just kind of lost that battle.

“So it was definitely tough, trying to process that and kind of what that brings. But it was definitely a challenging year, a fun year for the room, even just being with those guys, whether I was playing or not, it was one of the better times I've had.”

McVay said Havenstein remained a positive influence even when he couldn’t get on the field.

“I just can't say enough about the way that he's impacted the team even while he's not able to play,” McVay said last Friday. “The mentorship that he provides for the group, the wisdom that he has, and (offensive line coach) Ryan Wendell does such a great job of being able to give him that platform that he's earned to pour into these guys.”