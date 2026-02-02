The Los Angeles Rams heartbreakingly had their season end after the Seattle Seahawks squeaked by with a big win in the NFC Championship, 27-31. The win was a gutpunch for everyone associated with the Rams, especially their older stars like Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford. Head coach Sean McVay clarified that he does think Adams will be back, but there's no update on Stafford yet.

Recently, when talking to reporters, McVay revealed that he “absolutely” expects Adams to be back next season, adding that he has no reason to believe that won’t be the case, according to “The Athletic's” Rams senior writer Nate Adkins. The 33-year-old wide receiver had a career renaissance this season with the Rams and has an opportunity to do so once again this upcoming season.

He had 60 receptions for 789 yards with a league-leading 14 touchdowns. He missed some time with a hamstring injury, but he was back in time for the postseason, and he caught 11 passes for 185 yards with a touchdown in three postseason games. He is also entering the final year of a two-year, $44 million contract.

The Rams could move on from Adams relatively easily, but with McVay voicing his enthusiasm the way he did, it seems like the Rams will be his home for at least another season. There is no guarantee on the roster, but the Rams won't have to worry about Adams. With Puka Nacua in the last season of his rookie contract, they can count on at least one more year of Nacua and Adams making up a great duo in the receiving corps.

Adams was one of the more visibly upset players on the Rams following the loss to the Seahawks.

He previously called the Super Bowl a “mythical thing.” Then, after the NFC Conference Championship game, he felt “heartbreak.”

“It’s tough. It’s tough to talk, honestly, Adams told reporters. “Obviously, I love this team, love what this team is about, and the fight that we had all year, and it just sucks to come up short.”