The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to break back into Super Bowl contention in the 2025-26 season. The Rams have made the playoffs each of the last two years with Matthew Stafford continuing to produce, but they haven't made it past the divisional round since their 2021 Super Bowl championship.

One of the splashier moves this offseason for the Rams was bringing in future Hall of Fame wide receiver Davante Adams. As an aging wide receiver, some fans have been questioning just how much Adams has left in the tank heading into this season.

However, recently Adams sat down with Kay Adams (no relation) as part of her Up & Adams Show podcast and set a lofty goal for himself.

“I feel like I can get 2K …” said Davante Adams, per Kay Adams on X, formerly Twitter.

It would certainly be a big accomplishment for a receiver who will turn 33 years old this season.

Adams most recently suited up for the New York Jets, who acquired him in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders last season in a move that paired him with his longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Unfortunately (for some), that move backfired, and the Jets ended up missing the playoffs altogether despite making several win-now moves, including the trade for Adams.

Rams fans are hoping that Adams' stint in the City of Angels goes a bit more smoothly.

Can the Rams compete?

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play at the one of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On paper, the Rams figure to have one of the more well-rounded rosters in the NFC next year, as they have a very solid defense that has recovered nicely from the retirement of Aaron Donald, and an offense burgeoning with skill positional talent, including Adams and rising third year standout receiver Puka Nakua.

While he's no longer in the heart of his prime, Stafford has proven over the last two years that he still has plenty left in the tank.

The Rams will begin their quest to return to their championship heights when their 2025 regular season kicks off on September 7 at home against the Houston Texans.

Los Angeles' preseason will begin a month prior to that with a home date against the Dallas Cowboys.

