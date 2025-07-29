Despite only just beginning his new journey with the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Davante Adams already feels a strong connection with his new team. Since arriving in March, Adams has impressed both teammates and coaches, and during training camp, he didn't hesitate to describe head coach Sean McVay with a standout label: “mastermind.”

During preseason practices, Adams shared how the college-like camaraderie within the Rams organization has rejuvenated him. In that context, the 32-year-old receiver praised McVay and his staff's structure and creativity.

A three-time All-Pro with six straight seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards, Adams came to Los Angeles to fill the void left by Cooper Kupp. He signed a two-year deal with $25 million guaranteed, bringing leadership to a young wide receiver group, including Puka Nacua, Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, and Brennan Presley.

“We've built a good foundation during the offseason program and had a lot of fun getting to know each other, getting on the same page with the quarterbacks, and learning the offense together.”

Adams, who has experience in similar offensive systems from his time with the Packers, Raiders, and Jets, also noted how much he's enjoyed watching McVay and his staff adapt the scheme.

“I've really been enjoying the way the mastermind [Head Coach Sean McVay] has been able to conduct some stuff over. Well, the ‘masterminds' because it's a lot of people involved, but it's just been fun,” he added, according to Sports Illustrated.

Interestingly, Adams has also picked up tips from younger players. He highlighted rookie Konata Mumpfield's rapid growth and praised his route-running development.

“It's fun for me just watching the growth of him, talking through it, seeing somebody fail, doing something a certain way, and then going out there and knocking it out of the park. I feel like a proud dad watching him out there.” Adams said.

With a young receiver corps led by a veteran presence like Adams and the guidance of McVay—the “mastermind”—the Rams may have found a promising formula for 2025.