Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with back soreness and is set to miss the first portion of training camp. However, the latest update regarding Stafford turned out to be a little more concerning than previously said.

Reports indicate that Stafford is going to miss practice all next week (July 28-August 1), according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Head coach Sean McVay believes the 37-year-old quarterback needs more time to recover from the injury.

“Matthew Stafford will not practice next week, McVay said.”

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network shared Sean McVay's full statement regarding Stafford's status. The Rams' head coach initially said that Matthew Stafford would only miss the first week of training camp. However, he admitted that the team should have stated that Stafford was more week-to-week.

“He's still good,” said McVay of Matthew Stafford. “We're gonna be week to week with him, though. I think when you look at it, the end goal is September 7, when we open up against the Texans. [Stafford] is going in Year 17. We were gonna take a modified approach, had some soreness in his back. When you really look at it, he feels really good about a plan. [We're going to talk to] Reggie Scott (Senior vice president of sports medicine and performance), Doctor (Robert) Watkins, [about] what's gonna be the best plan of attack for the longevity of this season. And rushing him back, where you could potentially have an unnecessary setback, you know, that just doesn't make sense.

“We are fortunate to have the luxury of a player like him that, you don't minimize the importance of practice, but this is the best thing for him and for our football team,” continued McVay. “In the meantime, Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennet are getting in valuable reps that they wouldn't get otherwise. So, we have a choice in terms of how we handle it. We're always gonna do what we think is best, number one for the player and then also for our team, and that's checking both boxes.”

So, Matthew Stafford's return is up in the air for now. But at the very least, Sean McVay and the Rams seem optimistic about the situation.