Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford could be on the move this offseason. Stafford is reportedly available to talk to other teams about a possible trade. But NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says Stafford isn't leaving, per ESPN's UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio program.

Fowler believes that Stafford wants some more money from Los Angeles, and that the Rams understand that. But the price tag could be hefty-as much as $50 million in total guaranteed money.

“This is nothing between them personally,” NFL Network's Peter Schrager said about the situation, per Fox News. “This is a money issue. Matthew Stafford wants to be paid what he thinks he’s worth. He wants to be paid more than $50 million.”

Fowler explained the situation on the ESPN radio show.

“I think he just wants to feel the love, to feel appreciated,” Fowler said on the show Tuesday. “Considering what he's done in this league, Super Bowl winner, probably still a top 6, 7 quarterback in the league. Most teams would say that. Because of that, he's still got a little bit of leverage.”

Stafford won a Super Bowl with the franchise during the 2021 season. He's also played for the Detroit Lions in his career.

Fowler says there are some teams interested in Stafford, if the Rams for some reason can't agree with him on a new deal.

“The Steelers are looking into it, they are interested,” Fowler added. “I expect the Giants to be involved to some extent, and there will be some others.”

Rams fans undoubtedly hope Stafford remains in southern California.

Matthew Stafford has been a valuable piece for the Rams

Stafford has played for the Rams since the 2021 season. He's racked up countless numbers of passing yards since he started playing professionally in 2009. The quarterback is top 10 all-time in the NFL in passing yards. He's also the fastest player in NFL history to reach 40,000 passing yards.

Because of his accolades, it's strange to understand why the Rams would be okay with letting him go. A new report from CBS Sports says that the Rams are happy to use Jimmy Garoppolo if the team loses Stafford. Some Rams fans may not be too happy with that.

This past season, Stafford led the Rams to the postseason. Los Angeles also won the NFC West Division. Stafford threw for 3,762 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He completed close to 66 percent of his passes, which was an improvement from the 2023 season.

Time will tell what happens in Los Angeles.