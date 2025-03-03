The Los Angeles Rams were closer than many will remember to doing something special in 2024-25. The Rams were just 20 yards or so from beating the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a blizzard in the Divisional Round before eventually falling short.

For a while this offseason, it looked like the Matthew Stafford era with the Rams was coming to an end. The two sides were in a lengthy contract dispute that dates all the way back to last season, and it felt inevitable that the gunslinger would be traded. However, the two sides have stunningly mended fences and look like they are going to stay together for at least another year.

As it turns out, head coach Sean McVay had a lot to do with the turn of events in the talks between Stafford and the Rams, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“A larger contingent started that meeting and, after going through some particulars, Stafford and McVay were given some face-to-face, one-on-one time,” Breer wrote. “The result was a renewal of vows for 2025 after a very difficult, grinding negotiation that lasted for about a year.”

Matthew Stafford turning down more money to stay with Rams

All indications are that the Rams and Matthew Stafford are getting close to a new deal that will keep him in Los Angeles, but that doesn't mean that they are the highest bidder.

If Stafford were the leave Los Angeles, he would almost certainly be heading into a much worse situation for winning than he would get by staying. That could play a factor in him taking less money with the Rams than he could have gotten elsewhere, according to Breer.

“The deal isn’t done yet, but the parameters agreed to will bring Stafford a very significant raise for 2025, and they won’t add any new years to his deal (obviously, there could be some adjustments as the sides work to finalize the agreement),” Breer wrote. “And while the Rams are rewarding Stafford, he’s taking less than the Giants and Raiders proposed paying him as part of a trade.”

Stafford and the Rams should have a chance to compete in the NFC again next season even with the likely departure of Cooper Kupp on the outside. The NFC West is in an uncertain spot right now with the 49ers facing big questions this offseason and the Seahawks looking fairly incomplete.

Meanwhile, the Rams have an ascending defense that should get even better next season as their young players get better on that side of the ball. Puka Nacua will still be in blue and gold and McVay is always able to churn out a strong offense, and Stafford should be able to make it click consistently.