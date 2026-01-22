If the Los Angeles Rams want to get Davante Adams over the hump and into the Super Bowl, they must get a premier performance from Matthew Stafford in the NFC Championship game against the Seahawks. And here is the stat line prediction for Stafford against the elite Seahawks defense.

The Rams travel to play the Seahawks with the kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. (ET). They’ve met twice this season. The Rams won 21-19 at home while the Seahawks won 38-37 in overtime at Lumen Field.

In those two games, Stafford played a below-average game and a terrific one. For the Rams to win the rubber match, he’ll need to be more like the latter.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford will have 40-plus pass attempts

It would be nice for the Rams if they could settle in, run the football, control the clock, and hit play-action passes when needed. However, the Seahawks defense won’t allow that approach.

Seattle ranked No. 3 in yards allowed per game during the regular season. Their run defense was No. 3, and their scoring defense stood at No. 1.

In the first meeting between these teams, the Rams had 22 runs and 28 passes. First off, that’s not enough plays. They need more snaps.

And that’s what they got in game two with 39 rushes and 49 passes by Stafford. Now, the Rams don’t need 88 plays this time around. However, they do need Stafford to get the ball in the air.

They can make up for fewer runs by having him get the ball out quickly on the edge. Stafford can use these plays for passes that basically take the place of a run. First and 10 needs to be a quick pass often.

And that’s what the Rams do very well, according to The Athletic.

“They get the ball out extremely fast,” All-Pro defensive tackle Leonard Williams said. “What they do a good job of is putting him in third-and-manageable downs. They have the shortest distance (to gain) on third downs in the league, which allows for quick passes. You don’t have to sit back, drop, and read coverages when you only need 3 to 5 yards for a first down.”

But the Seahawks will be prepared. And they believe they can slow Stafford down.

“If we do what we do, everything will take care of itself,” outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu said. “From our preparation in practice, to the meeting rooms after practice, to the next day, everything. How we take care of our bodies.

“Everything plays a part in it. If we just keep doing what we do, keep everything the same, don’t tweak nothing, don’t panic, we’ll be all right.”

Matthew Stafford will hit three scoring passes

The Seahawks aren’t going to give up rushing touchdowns unless they get a penalty that gives the Rams a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line or closer.

Fortunately, Stafford has the best player in the NFL at getting short-yardage touchdowns in Adams. And if the Seahawks double him at the goal line, Nacua and Colby Parkinson are available to take advantage of that commitment.

Basically, what Stafford needs is to get two short-yardage touchdown passes and hit one to Nacua, Adams, or Parkinson from intermediate range.

Matthew Stafford will keep his jersey clean, mostly

It’s not that Stafford needs to go without a sack. Pulling that off for a third straight game against the Seahawks defense seems improbable. But it better only happen once, or maybe twice at most.

The Seahawks know what they face against Stafford. Head coach Mike Macdonald said earlier this season that there is respect, according to Sports Illustrated.

“[He’s] obviously a great player,” Macdonald said. “Only gone against him a few times in my career, but this is probably the best I’ve seen him play. He’s playing great football. He’s decisive, they’re putting him in great situations, diagnosing defenses at a really high level, handling the protections at a really high level. They’re really explosive right now.”

But Stafford knows what he is up against as well, according to NFL.com.

“Oh, man, it's tough,” he said of heading to Seattle. “It is as good an atmosphere as there is in football. I can't imagine the NFC Championship not just exceeding those expectations. They do a great job of creating that home-field advantage.

“And you gotta go play in the elements there with their crowd and all that goes along with it. But really, you're playing against the guys on the grass. And that's as talented a football team as you'll see in the NFL. They've got a great roster top to bottom. I think they're really well coached. They play fast and physical.”