The Los Angeles Rams are a win away from reaching Super Bowl 60. Sunday night, they will play the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Championship showdown featuring the two most consistent teams in the conference all season.

After winning the Super Bowl a few years ago, the Rams re-tooled, both through the NFL Draft and free agency. Arguably, the biggest free agent signing was wide receiver Davante Adams. The Rams inked Adams to a two-year deal.

Adams is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer. He has three All-Pro labels to his credit, to go along with six Pro Bowl nominations. The veteran wideout has come painfully close to reaching the Super Bowl several times, losing in the NFC Championship each time.

No wonder when speaking of reaching his first Super Bowl, Adams spoke mythologically.

“Just feels like almost a mythical thing to me at this point, said Adams on Wednesday, LA Daily News' Adam Grosbard. “We're close, we just gotta finish it off.”

Adams reached the NFC Championship four times in his career, all with the Green Bay Packers (2014, 2016, 2019, 2020). Yet, each time his team came up empty.

Grateful for the opportunity to be here. pic.twitter.com/phFpm4KAfN — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2026

“I started off with a great experience with the Packers… You kind of, in a sense, take it for granted. I don't think I was taking it for granted. You got to a situation where you struggle a little bit more in Vegas. I was blessed to have a lot of great football there… Being back in a position where you are with a great team and in a great situation, you definitely have a greater appreciation, for sure.”

Adams had another stellar year in 2025, leading the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns. That includes one in a win against the Seahawks earlier this season. He missed the second game due to injury.

Seattle pulled off a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback to split the season series.

Sunday is the rubber match. Will Los Angeles get the better of Seattle and send Adams to his first Super Bowl? Only time will tell.