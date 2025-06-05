It all started off easily enough: Jared Verse was a guest on The Adam Schefter podcast and was asked if he ever works out with friend and former Los Angeles Rams legend, Aaron Donald.

Verse could have said no, or noted that he would have loved to, but instead, he playfully called out the retired All-Pro, noting the retiree doesn't want any of his young man smoke.

“No, he don't want that. He's not ready for that. That little 500 bench he had. He's not ready for that. Hey, I'll be moving weight. I'll be moving weight.” Verse declared via The LA Times.

“Hey, whenever he's ready for a workout. Man, I'll be seeing his little Instagram posts, the benches, the dumbbell benches. Hey, he can get me whenever he's ready.”

This, predictably, caught the attention of Donald, who took some time out of his own workout to show the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year how it's done.

“Somebody put the word out. I'm looking for you, Verse. I'm looking for you. Come to the house. I just want to talk. I just want to talk. That's it. Nothing much, big dog. That's it,” Donald said.

Article Continues Below

“Just a little conversation. Playing with a little weights. Doing a little cardio. You know, an old man retirement workout. Let's put you through it. See what you can do. I just want to talk. Come on. I just want to talk.”

So that was that, right? Nope, Verse clapped back once more, turning the gentle barbs into a full-on challenge for the LA legend.

“All I need is a date and a time, that's all I need. You give me a date and a time, and I'm there,” Verse declared. “Matter of fact, while we're here, let's make it a bet: Hey, I finish your old man workout, you come back and do one of these young man workouts, and I see how we get down. I see how we get down nowadays.”

Whoa, are fans about to get some Rams on Rams violence to spice up the offseason? For the sake of fans in LA and beyond, let's hope LA can get a camera crew on-site, as this could make for some must-watch offseason action.